Pokemon Go Adds New Party Hat Pokemon, Clone Pokemon for Pokemon Day

Pokemon Go is celebrating Pokemon Day with some brand new Party Hat Pokemon and Clone Pokemon from Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced its plans for Pokemon Day, the annual celebration of the launch of the Pokemon franchise on February 27th. This year, the mobile game is celebrating with some new costumed Pokemon, some of which have ties to Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION, which is getting a worldwide release on Netflix on February 27th. From February 25th through March 2nd, Pikachu and Eevee wearing Party Hats will appear in the wild, while Party Hat wearing versions of Bulbasaur, Squirtle and Charmander will hatch from 7 KM eggs.

Additionally, Armored Mewtwo will make its return in 5-Star raids, this time with the special Charged Attack Psystrike. Mewtwo is also bringing Clone versions of Pokemon like Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard to 4-Star raids. Clone Pikachu will also appear using the Go Snapshot feature. Finally, Nidorino and Gengar will appear in a special Raid Day event from 2 PM to 5 PM on Sunday March 1st, this time wearing party hats. Both Pokemon also have a chance of being Shiny when encountered during raids.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This might be the biggest Pokemon Day celebration for Pokemon Go yet, and players should be pleased at the chance to capture new costumed Pokemon. We’ll have to see if the Clone Pokemon have any special stats or abilities, or if they’re just a new version of Clone Pokemon with purely visual differences.

Pokemon Day takes place on February 27th, and Pokemon Go‘s event will take place from February 25th through March 2nd.