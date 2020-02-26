Pokemon Go Adds Clone Pokemon and Party Hat Pokemon for Pokemon Day

Pokemon Go‘s Pokemon Day festivities are underway. From now until March 2nd, players can battle and catch tons of costumed Pokemon in Pokemon Go to celebrate Pokemon Day, the annual celebration of Pokemon Red and Blue‘s release. This year, Pokemon Go is celebrating with two distinct sets of Pokemon – a group of new Party Hat Pokemon, and several Pokemon that tie into Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION. Players can find Party Hat wearing versions of Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle in 1-Star raids and in 7 KM eggs, while a new version of Party Hat Pikachu and a Party Hat wearing version of Eevee can be found in the wild.

Additionally, Armored Mewtwo has returned to Pokemon Go and has brought several Clone Pokemon with it. Clone versions of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise are all appearing in 4-Star raids, and know their Community Day moves, making them even more powerful than usual. Armored Mewtwo is now appearing as the 5-Star Raid Boss with the new move Psystrike, and Clone Pikachu will occasionally appear as a Photobomb Pokemon.

The new Pokemon Go event is only the first of several festivities planned for Pokemon Day, which officially takes place on the 27th. The Pokemon Company will also reveal a new Mythical Pokemon and a new trailer for their new movie Pokemon the Movie: Coco. Pokemon Sword and Shield will have special Max Raid Battles to celebrate, and Netflix will have a worldwide release of Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION, a remake of the popular original Pokemon movie.

Get ready to celebrate Pokemon Day by catching some new Pokemon in Pokemon Go! Let us know what you’ve caught in the comment section.