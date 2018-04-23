Pokemon Go Adds Regional Raid Bosses

Pokemon Go has added a new wrinkle for players: raid bosses that can only be fought in certain parts of the world.

One of the defining parts of Pokemon Go is its use of regional-exclusive Pokemon, which can only be found in certain parts of the world. Originally, these Pokemon were separated by continent, but recently Pokemon Go has added regional-exclusive Pokemon that can only be found near the equator, or in specific countries, or even a group of continents. Last week, Pokemon Go added a new twist to its use of regional-exclusive Pokemon, by making certain Pokemon regional-exclusive Raid Bosses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The website Pokemon Go Hub reports that Walrein, Duskull, and Pinsir now appear as Raid Bosses in North America, South America, and Africa, while Shuppet, Houndoom, and Granbull now appear as Raid Bosses in Asia, Europe, and Australia.

These new Raid Bosses were first added shortly after Pokemon Go‘s Kanto Week Celebration, which among other things featured a temporary reshuffle of the game’s Raid Bosses.

Players need to complete multiple Raids in order to complete the Special Research quest that eventually unlocks Mew in the game. By adding a few low level Raid Bosses, Pokemon Go has made it a bit easier for players who can’t find Raid groups to still complete Raids and complete their Special Research quests.

The good news is that all of these regional-exclusive Raid Bosses can still be caught in the wild anywhere in the world, so players don’t need to travel halfway around the world and then find a Raid if they still don’t have one of these Pokemon. It appears that Pokemon Go is just trying to keep things fun and interesting for trainers, especially those who participate in Raid Battles on a daily basis.

Pokemon Go has really upped the amount of changes being made to the game this year. In addition to the new Field Research quest feature, the game’s developers have also increased the number of in-game events and periodically shuffled in new Raid Bosses for players to face. It seems that, after two years, the makers of Pokemon Go are trying to add new content more frequently to keep players interested in the game on a daily basis.