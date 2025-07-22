New Pokemon Go Global Events Will Introduce Eternatus

August is looking like a big month for fans of Pokemon Go, as a pair of Global events have been announced for the game. Following a tease a few weeks ago, Niantic has now pulled back the curtain on Dark Skies and Max Finale, which will see the return of Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta. As fans speculated at the time, these events will see the Pokemon Go debut of Eternatus, a Legendary Pokemon that played a pivotal role in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Dark Skies will begin on Monday, August 18th at 10 a.m. local time, and Max Finale will take place on Saturday, August 23rd and Sunday, August 24th.

The start of Dark Skies will see a new Go Pass: Max Finale provided to all players over Level 13. In addition to the standard Go Pass, a Go Pass Deluxe will be offered. The Go Pass Deluxe will offer some additional rewards, including extra Candy. Both versions of the Go Pass will feature an encounter with Eternatus, as well as other Dynamax Pokemon. Players will also receive Candy, Max Particles, and more. The amount of Max Particles a player can hold will be increased during that time, and more Power Spots will be active throughout.

crowned Sword zacian and crowned shield zamazenta are coming back to pokemon go

The two-day Max Finale event will immediately follow Dark Skies. For players that missed out on Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta during Pokemon Go Fest, the two will be returning to Raids. The two Pokemon are apparently making their return in order to confront Eternamax Eternatus, who will also be appearing. Defeating Eternamax Eternatus will grant the player lots of Candy and XL Candy. That’s a good thing, as players will need more than normal to power up the Eternatus they receive through the Go Pass. New Eternatus avatar items will also be made available. Max Finale will also see the return of every single Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon introduced so far in Pokemon Go. The limit on Remote Raids will be removed during this event, and players will receive extra Candy on Catches.

Barring any other major reveals, it sounds like the end of Pokemon Go‘s Delightful Days season is pretty much mapped out. Following Dark Skies and Max Finale, players can expect a Rookidee Community Day on Saturday August 30th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Players that evolve Corvisquire by September 6th at 10 p.m. local time will get a Corviknight with the Featured Attack Air Cutter. On Sunday, August 31st, players can expect some kind of Raid Day, but full details have not been revealed just yet. We can likely expect some additional details as we get a little bit closer to those dates.

Eternamax Eternatus represented the last major battle in Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s base game. It gave the game a pretty epic conclusion, and it will be interesting to see how that translates to Pokemon Go. It’s unclear what fans can expect from the season after Delightful Days, but it sounds like the game might be shifting focus away from Max Battles, since this is a finale. Niantic is keeping things under wraps right now, but it’s possible we could see a focus on Paradox Pokemon in the near future.

