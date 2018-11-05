‘Pokemon Go’ to Add New Shiny Pokemon to Commemorate Launch of ‘Ingress Prime’

Pokemon Go is celebrating the launch of a new Niantic mobile game with some brand new Shiny Pokemon.

Earlier today, Niantic sent out a press release announcing the release of Ingress Prime, a sequel to their popular Ingress mobile game. Ingress uses similar AR technology to Pokemon Go (the games often use similar real world locations for in-game hubs) but has a vastly different game concept. Players compete as parts of one of two teams, with the game’s storylines affected by the outcome of live “Anomaly” events and the performance of both teams.

Ingress Prime pushes the rival teams to control “Portals” that continuously generate “Exotic Matter.” The Exotic Matter is somehow tied to a mysterious race of aliens known as the Shapers, which is allied with the Enlightened faction. The Enlightened believe that their actions will guide humanity to its next chapter, while the Resistance sees the Shapers as pushing human advancement for their own goals and seek to resist it.

To celebrate the launch of a new sister game, Pokemon Go will add two new pairs of Shiny Pokemon. A Shiny Cubone with green skin will represent Ingress Prime‘s “Enlightened” faction while the blue-flamed Shiny Ponyta represents the rival “Resistance” faction.

Additionally, players will get free items of avatar clothing that tie into Ingress Prime.

Although Ingress doesn’t have quite the same player base as Pokemon Go, the game has enjoyed a loyal following for years. Ingress players laid the foundation for most of the real world data seen in Pokemon Go and Niantic recommitted to the game with a new anime series, a brand new game, and 12 new live events that will be held in different cities around the world. The Ingress Anime will be released on Netflix in 2019 and will follow some of the events of the old and new games.

No start date has been announced for the Pokemon Go tie-in to Ingress Prime, but Ingress Prime is now available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores.