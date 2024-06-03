Pokemon Go Reveals Cyndaquil Community Day Classic Details

Last week, Niantic revealed that the next Community Day Classic will center on Cyndaquil. As a result, players will get another chance at an event that originally appeared in the game all the way back in 2018! The developer has now offered some new details, including some of the bonuses we can expect to see. The Cyndaquil Community Day Classic will take place on Saturday, June 22nd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. During that three-hour period, players will find a whole lot of Cyndaquil in the wild, and there will be an increased chance of catching one that's Shiny.

Unfortunately, Shiny Cyndaquil isn't all that different from the regular one; the dark blue on its back has been swapped for more of a black, while the yellow on its body has more of a lighter tint. That's carried over to both of its evolutions, which are Quilava and Typhlosion. An image of Shiny Cyndaquil from Pokemon Go can be found below.

Typhlosion Featured Attack

Players that evolve Quilava between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. on June 22nd will get a Typhlosion that knows the Featured Attack Blast Burn. Blast Burn is a pretty strong Fire-type attack, which has a power of 110, regardless of whether it gets used in Trainer Battles, Gym Battles, or Raids. For players looking to get a decent Fire-type in the game, this should make Typhlosion a decent option!

The same certainly can't be said for all Community Day Featured Attacks. In fact, this week's Goomy Community Day has a pretty weak Featured Attack for those that evolve a Goodra.

Community Day Classic Bonuses

Getting a rare or hard to find Shiny is always the highlight of Community Day, but there are other bonuses to be found throughout the event. For Cyndaquil Community Day, players can expect Stardust and XP to be doubled on Catches. Lure Modules and Incense used will last for three hours, as opposed to the normal 30 and 60 minutes, respectively. During the event, there will be Cyndaquil themed PokeStop Showcases and Field Research.

Last but not least, a Special Research Story will be available in the game's store for $1.00. Players cannot use their PokeCoins to buy these Research Stories, but those willing to spend real money can buy it for themselves, or choose to gift one to another player, provided the two have reached at least the level of Great Friends.

Are you excited for this Community Day Classic in Pokemon Go? Will you be seeking out Shiny Cyndaquil? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!