Pokemon Go Reveals Goomy Community Day Details

Goomy's in the spotlight next month, and we now know exactly what to expect.

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go revealed the two Pokemon that will be appearing in Community Day events in June: Goomy and Cyndaquil. Developer Niantic has now offered full details about Goomy Community Day, and what players can expect to see. The event is set to take place on Sunday, June 9th, and will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. During that time, the Dragon-type Pokemon will be appearing much more frequently in the wild, and players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny version.

An image of Shiny Goomy from Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Goodra Featured Attack

Goomy has two evolved forms: Sliggoo and Goodra. If a player evolves Sliggoo into Goodra by 10 p.m. local time, the Pokemon will know the Featured Attack Thunder Punch. Thunder Punch is a Charged Attack, and it has a power of 55 in Trainer Battles, and 45 in Gyms and Raids. That's actually significantly worse than a lot of Goodra's other Charged Attacks. Most players would actually be better off waiting until after the event so that they have a chance of Goodra knowing Draco Meteor or Power Whip, but these Featured Attacks can't all be winners!

Goomy requires 25 Candy to evolve into Sliggoo, and another 100 Candy to evolve into Goodra (Goodra can only evolve if the weather is rainy, or if players use a Rainy Lure Module). Players will have an easier time with those requirements on Goomy Community Day, as there will be double Candy on all Catches. Players over level 31 will also have a doubled chance of getting XL Candy.

Goomy Community Day Bonuses

During Community Day hours, players can expect 3x Stardust on Catches, while Lure Modules and Incense used will last for 3 hours. Through 10 p.m., trades will also require half the normal amount of Stardust, and players will be able to make one extra Special Trade. There will also be themed PokeStop Showcases and new in-game stickers available based on Goomy.

For players that have yet to evolve Poipole into Naganadel, the event should also offer a great opportunity. Naganadel was just added to Pokemon Go earlier this month, but players must catch 20 Dragon-type Pokemon while Poipole is their Buddy Pokemon. That task will be a lot easier while there are all these extra Goomy around!

Are you excited for Goomy Community Day in Pokemon Go? Have you evolved your Poipole yet?