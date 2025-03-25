Pokemon Go Reveals April Community Day Details

Last weekend, Pokemon Go players were treated to a Community Day Classic centered around Totodile. In classic Niantic fashion, the developers have now pulled back the curtain on the next Community Day event, which will take place at the end of April. This time around, the focus will be on Vanillite, an Ice-type that first appeared in Pokemon Black and White. The event will be held on Saturday, April 27th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. As is usually the case, players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Pokemon during that time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “fresh snow” Pokemon, Vanillite resembles a vanilla ice cream cone. Generally, that means a white appearance with blue accents. However, the Shiny version swaps out the blue cone, diamonds, and eyes for a purple coloration. That color scheme continues on for its two evolved forms: Vanillish and Vanilluxe. The difference isn’t too major, but it does look pretty nice, and Pokemon Go players will want to take advantage of the increased odds during the event.

vanillite first debuted in the unova region

Pokemon Go players that evolve Vanillish during the event or at any point through May 4th will get a Vanilluxe with a special Featured Attack. This time around, it’s the Charged Attack Avalanche. Avalanche is an Ice-type attack that has a power of 90 in Trainer Battles, and 85 in Gyms and Raids. That should be pretty useful against Dragon and Grass-type Pokemon!

April’s Community Day event will include several of the other standard bonuses. Pokemon Go players will receive triple XP on Catches, as well as double Candy. Players over level 31 will also have a doubled chance of receiving Candy XL. Both Lure Modules and Incense activated during the event will last for 3 hours. From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time, trades will also require half the amount of normal Stardust, and players can make one extra Special Trade. There will also be special Timed Research awarded to all players that login during the Community Day. This will last for a week, giving players more chances to encounter Vanillite and its Shiny, and completing it will reward players with one that has a Might & Mastery seasonal background.

RELATED: Pokemon Go’s Newest Pokemon Cannot be Sent to Pokemon Home

While March had 2 Pokemon Go Community Day events, Vanillite Community Day is the only one players can expect to see next month. Niantic released an event schedule ahead of the start of the current season, and this is the lone Community Day for April. However, May will bounce back with another 2 Community Day events to close out the season. There should still be plenty more to look forward to in April, including a Mega Raid Day that will see the in-game debut of Mega Audino.

Are you excited to check out next month’s Pokemon Go Community Day event? How do you feel about Vanillite’s Shiny version? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!