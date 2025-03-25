Pokemon Legends: Z-A: Every New Mega Evolution Leaked So Far

When Pokemon Legends: Z-A releases later this year, the game will see the return of the Mega Evolution mechanic. While Mega Evolution is very popular among fans of the series, we haven’t seen any new ones in more than a decade. That sounds like it will be changing later this year. According to recent leaks, 27 new Mega Evolutions will be introduced in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. While actual designs have not leaked just yet, we’re starting to hear about several Pokemon that will be getting Mega Evolutions in the new game. The following have been named thus far:

Barbaracle

Chandelure

Chesnaught

Clefable

Delphox

Dragalge

Dragonite

Drampa

Emboar

Excadrill

Falinks

Feraligatr

Floette

Froslass

Greninja

Hawlucha

Meganium

Pyroar

Scolipede

Scrafty

Skarmory

Starmie

Victreebel

Zeraora

Zygarde

These leaks are coming from Centro Leaks, Universo Nintendo, and other sources online. As with any leak, readers are advised to take all of this information with a huge grain of salt. It’s possible that all of these leaks are accurate, or that just some of them are. There’s simply no way of knowing for sure, and until we get some kind of confirmation from The Pokemon Company, fans will just have to wait patiently. With any new Pokemon release, there’s always going to be a lot of misinformation that spreads, so readers should keep that in mind. That said, there are some picks that would certainly make sense, most notably Meganium, Emboar, and Feraligatr, as those are the final evolutions of the 3 starters that will appear in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

As of this writing, Pokemon Legends: Z-A does not have a set release date. The Pokemon Company has confirmed that the game will arrive in “late 2025,” which probably suggests a launch in the month of November, based on what we’ve seen from past games in the series. Regardless, the hype cycle should ramp up within the next few months. That typically means a closer look at gameplay, as well as a glimpse at new Pokemon. If the game really is adding 27 new Mega Evolutions, we might start to see some of the designs revealed ahead of time, either through in-game models or finished art. There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and a slow drip of Mega Evolution designs would be a smart way to build hype around the game.

At this time of writing, there are 48 total Pokemon Mega Evolutions. While existing Mega Evolutions have appeared in multiple games since, the last time The Pokemon Company actually added to that number was in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire back in 2014. New Mega Evolutions have been long overdue, and the fan community is pretty excited to see them finally make their return to the franchise. Hopefully the wait will prove worth it!

How do you feel about this list of new Pokemon Mega Evolutions? Do you believe that we’ll see these all in the finished game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!