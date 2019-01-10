‘Pokemon Go’ Players Track Down Another Missing Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go players discovered another allegedly missing Shiny Pokemon, which led to it being re-added to the game.

Earlier this month, we reported on the odd case of a missing Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go. Players on Reddit discovered that no Shiny Krabby had been caught in months. Once the collective power of the Internet came together, it seems that Niantic quickly re-added the Shiny version of Krabby to the game, as the Pokemon quickly started appearing again once the issue went public.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Pokemon Go players are looking for other missing Shiny Pokemon. The Silph Road, one of the leading Pokemon Go communities on the Internet, collected reports of Shiny Pokemon caught in Pokemon Go since January 1st. After two days of investigation, players found reports of every single Shiny Pokemon….except for Shiny Magnemite and Shiny Misdreavus.

Magnemite and Misdreavus were both recently given Shiny forms in Pokemon Go. Shiny Magnemite was added as part of the Meltan Research quest rollout in November, while Shiny Misdreavus was added in December. As with the Shiny Krabby, many players are speculating that Pokemon Go somehow “reset” certain game settings after the end of various events, which led to the Pokemon being removed from the game.

It seems that the thread had some effect, as a Shiny Magnemite was reported a day later. As with the Shiny Krabby incident, it appears that either Niantic noticed the thread on Reddit (Niantic has publicly commented that they follow the Silph Road) or that increased awareness of the missing Pokemon led to someone debunking the theory.

With the re-appearance of Shiny Magnemite, it appears that the only missing Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go is Misdreavus. Because of the heightened scrutiny surrounding Shiny Pokemon, we expect that it will appear in the wild once again sooner as opposed to later.