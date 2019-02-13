‘Pokemon Go’ Will Give Out Up to Ten Sinnoh Stones This Community Day

Pokemon Go will be guaranteeing a certain number of Sinnoh Stones during Community Day.

This weekend, Pokemon Go will hold its monthly Community Day mini-event. These 3 hour events give players an opportunity to catch a huge number of a specific Pokemon species and also collect other bonuses.

This month’s featured Pokemon is Swinub, an adorable pig-like Pokemon that eventually evolves into the massive Mamoswine. Mamoswine is one of several Pokemon that needs a Sinnoh Stone, a special evolutionary item released last year, to evolve. These Sinnoh Stones are randomly distributed as a Research Breakthrough award or by battling either players or team leaders.

However, as part of this weekend’s Community Day event, Pokemon Go will guarantee that players get up to ten Sinnoh Stones by battling other players. Players can earn five Sinnoh Stones by battling another trainer, and five from training with one of the AI team leaders. These items are usually quite rare, so players should take advantage of the opportunity while they can. Pokemon Go confirmed the news in a tweet (seen below):

Great news, Trainers! All day during your region’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay, you can earn five

Sinnoh Stones from challenging Team Leaders and five additional Sinnoh Stones from participating in Trainer Battles. Check out the in-game news to learn more. pic.twitter.com/PE27GgsNqR — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 11, 2019

Notably, players don’t need to use these Sinnoh Stones just to evolve Piloswine. They can also be used to obtain Gallade, Tangrowth, Lickilicky, or some of the other new Pokemon recently introduced to the game.

The February Community Day will take place on February 16th and 17th. Times are as follows:

Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa: 10 AM to 1 PM GST (February 16th)

North and South America: 11 AM to 2 PM PST (February 16th)

Asia-Pacific: 12 PM to 3 PM JST (February 17th).