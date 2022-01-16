Pokemon Go Spheal Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go‘s latest Community Day is here, with a focus on the Ice/Water-type Pokemon Spheal. Pokemon Go is hosting its first of two Community Day events today starting at 11 AM local time. This month’s Community Day will focus on Spheal, an Ice/Water-type Pokemon originally seen in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. While Spheal already has a Shiny variant in Pokemon Go, the new event promises to be a big one for fans of the game’s competitive format, as the game introduces the new move Icicle Spear that should push the bulky Walrein into a viable spot in multiple GO Battle League formats.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Pokemon Go event.

Spheal Community Day – Times and Date

Spheal’s Community Day runs from 11 AM to 5 PM local time on January 16th

Spheal Community Day – Exclusive Move

Any Sealeo that is evolved into Walrein will automatically have the moveset Powder Snow and Icicle Spear. Icicle Spear is a new charge move to Pokemon Go that deals 60 damage and has a cost of 35 energy. Because of its low energy cost, Walrein will immediately see a big boost in multiple competitive formats, as it immediately becomes a major player in Great League, providing a cheap alternative to Lapras, and will likely be the top Ice-type Pokemon in Master League formats despite its low CP. Keep in mind that the introduction of Avalugg to Pokemon Go last month already shook up the Master League, so this means we’ve had two consecutive months with big changes to Pokemon Go’s top league of play.

Spheal Community Day – Other Bonuses

The Spheal Community Day comes with several bonuses, including a triple Catch XP bonus that should be useful for players looking to level up. Incense and lures will also last for three hours during the event.

Like other Community Day events, Spheal Community Day will also feature a boosted Shiny rate for Spheal. Shiny Spheal has a light purple skin with a belly that has a darker shade of tan than its normal counterpart. Here’s a close up look of Spheal’s Shiny form.