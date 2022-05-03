Pokemon Go Confirms Mega Latios and Mega Latias Raid Issue

✖

Pokemon Go's Air Adventures event went live in the game earlier today, allowing players the ability to obtain the Mega Evolutions for the Legendary Pokemon Latios and Latias. Unfortunately, it seems some players have encountered an issue with Mega Raids involving these Pokemon, where the countdown timer continues to run, even after the Pokemon has been defeated in battle. As a result, the Raid is registered as a loss, and players do not get the chance to catch the Pokemon. Niantic has confirmed the issue online, and is currently working on a solution to the problem.

"We are aware of and investigating the issue where after defeating Mega Latios or Mega Latias in a battle, the countdown timer continues to run and the raid is failed," the company wrote on Twitter.

At this time, it's unclear how prevalent the issue is. It's worth noting that I participated in one of the Raids earlier today, and did not come across the issue. However, the fact that Niantic has directly addressed the problem means that it's likely more than a few players have encountered the problem. That's bound to cause frustration for anyone that may have lost a Raid Pass as a result! Hopefully, Niantic will get the issue under control quickly, so players can get back to enjoying the event before it comes to an end on May 8th.

Mega Latias and Mega Latios first appeared in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, which released on Nintendo 3DS in 2014. Pokemon Go introduced some Mega Evolutions back in 2020, but the feature was given a major overhaul in the game last week. Previously, Pokemon needed Mega Energy every time a player wanted to Mega Evolve them. Following last week's changes, players only need Mega Energy to Mega Evolve a Pokemon one time, and can then Mega Evolve them again for free after a cool down period, or by using a much smaller amount of Mega Energy to do so before the cool down period ends.

Have you participated in a Mega Latios or Mega Latias Raid yet? Did you encounter this issue yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!