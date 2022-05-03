Pokemon Go's Air Adventures Event: What You Need to Know

Pokemon Go has a new event rolling out today, which features the game's first-ever Legendary Pokemon. The Air Adventures event rolls out today at 10 AM local time and notably introduces Mega Latios and Mega Latias to the game. This marks the first time a Legendary Pokemon has been added to Pokemon Go and follows up on the game's recently overhauled Mega Evolution mechanic overhaul. Players will still need to collect Mega Energy to Mega Latios or Mega Latias a first time, but they can then wait for a cooldown timer to finish to Mega Evolve afterwards.

Any Latios caught during the event will know the Charged Attack Luster Purge (which can lower an opponent's Defense during PvP battles) while any Latias caught during the event will know the Charged Attack Mist Ball (which can lower an opponent's Attack during PvP battles).

Other features of the Air Adventures event include the return of Flying Pikachu to the game. This balloon-wearing Pikachu is another costumed Pokemon and hasn't appeared in the game in a year. Other Pokemon that will spawn in the wild include Charizard, Jigglypuff, Meowth, Psyduck, Doduo, Magikarp, Mantine, Wingull, Swablu and Drifloon. There will also be Timed Research focused on Pikachu and Flying-type Pokemon that will give out 50 Latias Mega Energy and 50 Latios Mega Energy, as well as an encounter with Flying Pikachu.

In addition to Latias and Latios, Charizard, Lapras, and Togekiss will also appear in raids. Finally, players will need half the distance to hatch eggs for any egg put in an incubator during the event.

The Air Adventures event is technically a re-schedule of an event originally scheduled for 2021, which was a collaboration with a new initiative designed to get people to travel more across Japan. As part of the event, Pikachu wearing an Okinawa kariyushi shirt started to appear in Okinawa in March. During the event, Pikachu with different colored balloons will appear during the event.

The Air Adventures event will run from May 3rd to May 8th.