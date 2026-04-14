Pokemon Go Event Uses Boosted Shiny Odds & New Debuts to Push Unpopular Features

The Memories in Motion season for Pokemon Go has been a bit quieter than most. In the lead-up to the game’s 10th anniversary, many events this season are giving players a chance to play catch up. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing new in store. On April 14th, Pokemon Go will launch the 2026 rendition of its Sustainability Week event. And it’s packed with debuts, from 2 Galar Pokemon coming to the game for the first time, a new Costumed Pokemon, and a new Shiny. But getting these new Pokemon is going to require leaning into some of the game’s least popular features: routes and biome-specific spawns.

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Sustainability Week is a recurring event in Pokemon Go. As its name suggests, the event celebrates Earth Day and often encourages interacting with nature in some way. This year’s event runs from 10 AM local time on April 14th to 8 PM local time on April 20th. And Niantic is once again trying to remind players about the “go” in Pokemon Go by encouraging exploration via Routes and biome-locked Pokemon spawns. Both of these features are some of the least popular aspects of the game, but it may well be worth leaning into Routes and seeking out biomes to get ahold of these debuts. Here’s how to snag this event’s new Shiny Pokemon, new Costumed Pokemon, and brand-new debuts.

How to Get Silicobra and Sandaconda in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of Niantic

The big Pokemon debut for Sustainability Week 2026 is the addition of Galarian Pokemon Silicobra and its evolved form, Sandaconda. Once you catch a Silicobra, you can evolve it to Sandaconda with 50 Silicobra Candy. No special evolutions required. But catching one won’t be especially easy, because you’ll need to seek out the right biome.

Silicobra will spawn in the wild during its debut event in Pokemon Go. However, it will only appear in “desert-like areas” on the map. So, you’ll need to go out and find one of these regions in order to catch Silicobra. The desert-like biome is one of the trickier ones to track down, but it can be found in sandy, dry areas. Some users suggest that finding a baseball field or golf course could be a great fit, as both are often tagged as desert-like in the game.

How to Get Galarian Corsola in Pink Sunglasses in Pokemon Go (And How to Boost Shiny Odds)

Image courtesy of Niantic

Alongside the brand-new Pokemon appearing in this event, we’re getting a new costumed variant, too. Galarian Corsola wearing Pink Sunglasses will be available starting on April 14th, and it can be Shiny right away. This Pokemon will spawn on Routes throughout the event. To catch a costumed Corsola, you’ll need to complete Routes in Pokemon Go. Costumed Galarian Corsola will be spawning throughout the event. However, additional featured Pokemon will be available from Routes depending on the dates, as follows:

April 14th – April 16th : Galarian Corsola with Sunglasses; Togetic

: Galarian Corsola with Sunglasses; Togetic April 16th – April 18th : Galarian Corsola with Sunglasses; Trubbish

: Galarian Corsola with Sunglasses; Trubbish April 18th to April 20th: Galarian Corsola with Sunglasses; Lapras

All Pokemon spawning on Routes as noted above will have boosted Shiny odds throughout the Sustainability Week event. In addition, costumed Galarian Corsola will hatch from 7KM eggs, with boosted Shiny odds.

How to Get Shiny Toedscool in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The last big debut for this event is Shiny Toedscool. The Paldean Pokemon has been in the game for a while now, which means it’s time for its Shiny form to be unlocked.

However, like Silicobra, this Pokemon spawns only in specific biomes. So, you’ll need to get out and find forested and grassy biomes in Pokemon Go if you want to Shiny Hunt Toedscool during the Sustainability Week event. It will be spawning more frequently in the wild, but the Shiny odds themselves are not boosted. The best way to increase your chances is simply to spend time catching a ton of Toedscool while they’re appearing more often in your nearby forest or grassy Pokemon Go biome.

Sustainability Week in Pokemon Go runs from April 14th to April 20th. Along with these new Pokemon to catch, the event comes with its own Sustainability Week GO Pass to unlock different bonuses. The full details for the event are available at the official Pokemon Go website.

Are you going to try to catch these new debuts and Shinies this week in Pokemon Go? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!