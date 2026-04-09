Pokemon Champions In-Game Currency, Coupons, & Tickets, Explained

Pokemon Champions is the latest free-to-play entry in the Pokemon universe. And like any free game, Champions has its own in-game currency that players can earn. While Victory Points are the primary currency in Pokemon Champions, they aren’t the only items that players can use to recruit and train Pokemon. Along with VP, which can be earned by completing in-game activities, Champions has a few tickets and coupons that can unlock specific features in place of VP.

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If all the different coupons and ticket types are getting confusing already, you’re not alone. I’m here to break down the different options for unlocking features in Pokemon Champions and how you get each one. So whether you’ve already bought in for that Starter Pack or plan to be truly free-to-play, here’s an explainer on the different types of in-game currencies, how to get them, and what they do.

How to Earn Victory Points in Pokemon Champions

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The primary currency in Pokemon Champions is Victory Points, aka VP. Most in-game features and items can be unlocked with VP. This currency is used to recruit Pokemon and buy various items in the shop, from cosmetics to useful Held Items. As a free-to-play gamer, this is going to be the primary currency you save up and spend wisely.

Currently, it looks like there’s no way to directly buy VP in the game. Instead, a paid membership gives you more missions and more ways to earn VP by completing in-game tasks. So, whether you’re a free or paid player, here’s how you can earn VP in Pokemon Champions.

Finish the Double Battles Tutorial in the Battle Menu (1 Time Only award of 10,000 VP)

Complete Daily and Weekly Missions

Reach Level 31 and Above in the Monthly Battle Pass (500 VP per Level Achieved)

Win Ranked Battles (Rewards Scale with Rank)

Participate in Ranked Battles (Small Reward for Matches Lost)

All Pokemon Champions Coupons & Ticket Types (And How to Get Them)

In addition to VP, Pokemon Champions offers some items that can be used instead of VP to unlock certain features. These coupons and tickets can be earned in a few different ways and are available to both free and paid Pokemon Champions players. Here’s each type of coupon or ticket and what they do in the game.

Quick Coupons

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These coupons help speed up the timer for your next lineup of Pokemon in the Recruit menu. Depending on how much time is left before your next free refresh, the number of Quick Coupons needed will vary. They’re similar to Pack Hourglasses from Pokemon TCG Pocket in that way. If you don’t have Quick Coupons, you can also use VP to speed up the timer for your next Recruit lineup.

You can earn Quick Coupons in Pokemon Champions in the following ways:

Complete the Move Priority, Physical vs. Special Moves, and Status Conditions Battle Tutorials (1 Time Each for 22 Quick Coupons per tutorial)

Reach Certain Tiers in the Free or Paid Battle Pass

Participate in Online Competitions

Teammate Tickets

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These tickets can be used to permanently Recruit new Pokemon from the Pokemon Ranch. Like Quick Coupons, they can be used instead of spending VP, letting you stock up on VP for other things. It costs 1 Teammate Ticket to permanently Recruit a Pokemon to your team, as opposed to spending VP.

Here are the ways I’ve found to get Teammate Tickets in Pokemon Champions:

Complete the Contact vs. Noncontact Moves, Weather Conditions, and Terrains Battle Tutorials (1 Time Each for 1 Teammate Ticket per tutorial)

Reach Certain Tiers in the Free or Paid Battle Pass

Training Tickets

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As the name suggests, you can use Training Tickets in lieu of Victory Points when Training your Pokemon. The tickets can be spent to make changes to Moves, Stats, etc., instead of spending VP. From the looks of it, this is the rarest currency in Pokemon Champions at launch, but you can still get it in a few different ways.

Reach Certain Tiers in the Free or Paid Battle Pass

Complete Special Membership Missions (Paid Players Only)

As of now, these look to be the primary types of currency available in Pokemon Champions. Most can be earned for free by playing the game, whereas it mostly seems like cosmetics that are locked behind the paid Battle Pass.

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