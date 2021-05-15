Pokemon Go Swablu Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go's latest Community Day is here, and this month's featured Pokemon is the Normal/Flying-type Pokemon Swablu, which eventually evolves into the Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon Altaria. The Community Day kicks off today at 11 AM local time and gives players the chance to encounter plenty of Swablu during the event. Any Swablu evolved into an Altaria during the event learns the Fairy-type move Moonblast, which is particularly handy for when Altaria Mega Evolves.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's Community Day:

Swablu Community Day - Times and Date

Swablu's Community Day runs from 11 AM to 5 PM local time on May 15th.

Swablu Community Day - Exclusive Move

This month's Community Day features the exclusive move Moonblast. Moonblast is an interesting choice for Altaria in that it is a Fairy-type charge move. Altaria can already learn the Fairy-type move Dazzling Gleam, which deals the exact same base damage as Moonblast. However, Moonblast is considered a superior option over Dazzling Gleam as it costs less energy to use and has a chance to lower an opponent's Attack stat by one stage. Because Altaria often finds itself against other Dragon-type moves, it's recommended that you have an Altaria learn Moonblast, as it's a great secondary Charge move.

Altaria's Usefulness in Pokemon Go

Altaria is one of the premier Pokemon in Go Battle League's Great League tier. Altaria's best moveset always includes the charged move Sky Attack, and that doesn't change with the addition of Moonblast. While Moonblast makes Altaria a bit more powerful in Great League, the addition of that move doesn't give Altaria any additional viability in higher tiers of play.

Where Altaria and its Moonblast really has the potential to shine is in raids. On its own, Altaria isn't seen as a particularly strong Raid Attacker. However, the pending addition of Mega Altaria transforms the Pokemon into a great situational Pokemon to bring into raids. Mega Altaria is a Dragon/Fairy-type Pokemon and its presence on the raid battlefield automatically increases the attack strength of any Dragon-type or Fairy-type moves. Bringing Mega Altaria into a raid against a Dragon-type Pokemon will significantly boost the danger output of several types of Super Effective attacks, which makes it a great investment for players.

Swablu Community Day - Other Bonuses

The Swablu Community Day will also come with a 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance bonus, which means that players can hatch their 10 KM or 12 KM eggs with a lot less work. Keep in mind that this bonus only works for eggs incubated AFTER the start of the event.

Like other Community Day events, Swablu Community Day will also feature a boosted Shiny rate for Swablu. Shiny Swablu is a "golden" Shiny, which means that it has a distinctive golden hue. Players typically have a 1 in 24 chance of encountering a Shiny Swablue in the wild during the Community Day event. You can check out an image of Shiny Swablu below: