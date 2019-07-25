Pokemon Go Announces Team Rocket Event With New Shiny Pokemon

Pokemon Go is promoting Team Rocket’s invasion with a new event, complete with several new Shiny Pokemon. Earlier today, Team Rocket began its long-awaited invasion of Pokemon Go, attacking PokeStops with powerful Shadow Pokemon. In conjunction with the invasion, Pokemon species associated with Team Rocket are also spawning around the world. Pokemon like Koffing and Ekans are now spawning in the wild, and certain other Pokemon used by Team Rocket will hatch more frequently from eggs for the next week. Other Pokemon mentioned in the event include Zubat, Meowth, Grimer, Machop, Magnemite, Gastly, Drowsee, Xubone, Murkrow, Houndour, Sneasel, and Poochyena. The event also noted that new Raid Bosses will also appear in the event, including Pokemon like Arbok and Weezing. Interestingly, a promotional tweet for the event also featured the silhouette of Giovanni, Team Rocket’s leader.

Team GO Rocket’s arrival seems to have disrupted Pokémon habitats! 🔀😨 Pokémon like Ekans and Koffing have suddenly started appearing more frequently, with some possibly being Shiny Pokémon! ✨🤔 Here’s what we know for now: https://t.co/73ol9wiEzh pic.twitter.com/E8z1PXzUw7 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 25, 2019

More importantly, Shiny Koffing and Shiny Ekans will be added to the game as part of the event. Shiny Pokemon are alternate colored Pokemon that are usually quite rare. Shiny Ekans has green scales instead of its usual purple, while a Shiny Koffing is a bluish-green instead of a dark purple.

Team Rocket’s invasion allows players to battle Team Rocket Grunts at PokeStops and then capture Shadow Pokemon after defeating them. These Shadow Pokemon can be purified for a permanent stats boost and access to the Charge Move return. PokeStops under attack by Team Rocket are discolored and will eventually turn a dark grey when players are close to the stop.

While its unclear whether Team Rocket will be sticking around in Pokemon GO for the foreseeable future, the Team Rocket promotional event will only last a week. The event went live earlier this afternoon and will continue through August 1st.