Pokemon Go: Team Rocket's Jessie and James Now Appearing More Frequently

Pokemon Go players will have to prepare for trouble, and make it double, as Team Rocket's Jessie and James are now appearing with increased frequency in the mobile game! The characters are set to leave Pokemon Go on September 30th, but players looking for a purified Ekans or Koffing will now have a better chance at doing so through the end of the month. The characters appear in their trademark Meowth balloon, and encounters allow players to battle the two characters one after the other. It's unclear whether or not the bumbling duo will eventually return to the game, so players will want to get in a battle while they can!

We’re getting word that Jessie and James are leaving Pokémon GO on September 30 and that they seem to be gearing up for one last big wave of mischief. Be on the lookout for their Meowth balloon appearing more frequently near you!#TeamGORockethttps://t.co/uEWNgzEWhT pic.twitter.com/BIoZcjs5id — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 17, 2020

Jessie and James first appeared in the Pokemon anime, but eventually branched out into some of the Pokemon video games, as well. In addition to Pokemon Go, the pair have also appeared in titles such as Pokemon Yellow, Pokemon Puzzle League, and Pokemon: Let's Go. While characters in the Pokemon anime tend to stick around briefly, Jessie and James have remained a staple of the series since the second episode. Since then, the pair has been obsessed with kidnapping Ash's Pikachu. The two characters are typically portrayed as antagonists, but they have also taken the opportunity to do the right thing at various points in the series and its movies.

While Jessie and James will be leaving Pokemon Go on September 30th, their fellow Team Go Rocket grunts and captains will remain in the game for the foreseeable future. As such, it seems possible that Jessie and James will eventually return, at some point. Mobile games like Pokemon Go tend to shuffle events in and out to keep things fresh, so a future return probably isn't out of the question. For now, though, players will want to take the opportunity for a battle before Jessie and James blast off!

