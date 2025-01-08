Pokemon Go Tour: Unova Adding More Pokemon Fusions

Pokemon Go Tour: Unova will kick off next month, and will put a big focus on content from Pokemon Black and White, as well as their numbered sequels. Today, Niantic announced that one of the big hooks of Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 will be carried over to Pokemon Go, and that’s Fusion. For the first time in the mobile game, players will be able to fuse Kyurem with Zekrom and Reshiram to form Black Kyurem and White Kyurem. This new feature will be made available to players that attend the in-person events in New Taipei City and Los Angeles on February 21st through the 23rd, and globally on March 1st and 2nd.

Pokemon Fusions debuted in Pokemon Go last year during Pokemon Go Fest 2024. The event saw the additions of Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma. That’s a little backwards from the mainline games, which introduced Black Kyurem and White Kyurem several years earlier. The mechanic for Fusion in Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 was slightly different than it was in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, but the idea was essentially the same. While these Pokemon can combine into stronger forms, players can separate them back into their original forms after.

Black Kyurem and White Kyurem will work similarly to Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma. Trainers will need 30 Kyurem Candies and either 30 Zekrom Candies or 30 Reshiram Candies. Players will also need 1,000 Volt Fusion Energy for Black Kyurem, or 1,000 Blaze Fusion Energy for White Kyurem. Trainers will get this energy by defeating Zekrom and Reshiram in Raids. As in Pokemon Go Fest 2024, players will have a chance of finding Kyurem, Zekrom, and Reshiram with Special Backgrounds, which can combine when they are fused. Last but not least, these Fusions will have unique attacks: Freeze Shock for Black Kyurem and Ice Burn for White Kyurem.

pokemon go tour 2025 will focus on pokemon from the unova region

The strength of Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Raids and Go Battle League has made them both popular with players, and resulted in them being made available again last fall. It will be interesting to see if we can say the same for Black Kyurem and White Kyurem once they’ve been made available. Whatever their impact on Pokemon Go, it’s nice to see these fusions finally being made available in the game. In addition to Black Kyurem and White Kyurem, this year’s Pokemon Go Tour will add multiple versions of Pikachu wearing the hats and visors that appeared in Pokemon Black and White, as well as their sequels.

With Pokemon Go Tour: Unova set to take place in just over a month’s time, we should start to get more information about the event in the coming weeks. A recent leak revealed that we’ll be getting some kind of Timed Research for the event, which will be revealed during a Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day next month. Pokemon Black and White are held in very high regard among Pokemon fans and a big part of that is due to the Pokemon that the game introduced. Hopefully Pokemon Go Tour: Unova will have a lot for fans to look forward to regardless of their familiarity with the original DS games.

Are you excited to see Black Kyurem and White Kyurem in Pokemon Go? Were you a fan of Pokemon Fusions in the mainline games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!