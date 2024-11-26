Pokemon Go Is Bringing Back Necrozma Fusions for Raid Day Event

A new season of Pokemon Go was revealed earlier today, which is set to begin on December 3rd. Information about the new season is starting to emerge, including details about events that will take place. On Saturday, December 14th, players can expect a new Raid Day event, which will see the return of Necrozma and its Fusions. During the event, Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma will be appearing frequently in Raids between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time. During that time, players will also have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Necrozma!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings forms of Necrozma made their Pokemon Go debut earlier this year. For those that missed out on the previous event, it should be noted that players cannot directly catch Necrozma in either of these forms. Once a Raid is successfully completed, players will have an opportunity to catch Necrozma in its standard form. However, they’ll also earn Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy. If the player has Solgaleo or Lunala, they can use the corresponding Fusion Energy alongside 30 Cosmog Candies and 30 Necrozma Candies to form Dusk Mane Necrozma or Dawn Wings Necrozma.

Dusk Mane Necrozma (left) and dawn wings necrozma (right)

While the price to create these Fusions is steep, there are some notable benefits to be found. Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma are both very powerful, and their strength in Raids and Go Battle League was part of the reason Niantic decided to make them available in the game once again. Both also know the Adventure Effects Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam, as well.

In celebration of this Raid Day event, Niantic has announced some bonuses. Starting on Friday December 13th at 5 p.m. PT, the limit on Remote Raids will be increased, allowing players to participate in up to 20. That increase will last through December 14th at 8 p.m. PT. Players will also be able to get an additional five Raid Passes during the event by spinning the Photo Discs at Gyms.

RELATED: Pokemon Go Reveals Black Friday Deal on PokeCoins

The return of Necrozma’s Fusion forms could bode well for additional fusions in Pokemon Go. The upcoming Dual Destiny season will put a focus on content related to the Unova region, and those games did feature a fusion of their own. In Pokemon Black 2 and White 2, Kyurem was similarly able to fuse with Reshiram and Zekrom. All of those Pokemon were added to Pokemon Go a long time ago, but the fusion mechanic was not part of the game at that point. Now that Niantic has figured out a way to integrate it with Necrozma, it’s possible we could see the same done with Black Kyurem and White Kyurem. For now, fans will have to wait and see!

Are you excited about Necrozma Fusion Raid Day? Did you get a chance to obtain these fusions earlier this year? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!