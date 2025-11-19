Pokemon Christmas 2025 Plush Stay Warm In Winter With Cute Hats

How do Pokemon keep warm in the winter? If these new Pokemon Christmas 2025 plush are any indication, they wear cute beanie hats, earmuffs, and mittens. Nothing else is necessary. Needless to say, if you and I were to run around naked in the snow with just a beanie on we would cause a scandal shortly before dying of hypothermia. For Pikachu, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander, it’s no big deal. We have to imagine that this is especially true for Charmander.

With the holidays right around the corner, the cuddly Pokemon 8-inch plush lineup for Christmas 2025 is live with the G1 characters listed above. Pikachu is sporting a Poke Ball beanie hat and mittens, Charmander is sticking with just the beanie, Bulbasaur is extra festive with a Chrismas ivy bow, and Squirtle is rocking the earmuffs and looking pretty pleased about it.

Pokemon Christmas 2025 Plush Pre-Orders

At the time of writing all of the Pokemon holiday plush are available to order here on Amazon priced between $15.99 and $20.25. They are in-stock and shipping now, though we wouldn’t be surprised to see sellouts ahead of the holidays. These would be a pretty great gift after all.

