Pokemon Go Adding New Shinies and Another Master Ball Opportunity in New Event

Pokemon Go's focus on content from Pokemon Sword and Shield will continue this season in a new event rolling out next month. The Galarian Expedition Event is adding a total of four new Shiny Pokemon to the game: Zamazenta, Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres. The event kicks off on Friday, October 4th at 10 a.m. local time, and will run through Friday, October 11th at 8 p.m. local time. That week, Zamazenta will be appearing in Five-Star Raids. However, the three Galarian Legendary Birds can still only be found when players use Adventure Incense.

The Galarian Legendary Birds have a nasty tendency to flee quickly, so players will be happy to know that the game is offering another opportunity to acquire a Master Ball. Unfortunately, there is a catch, as the Master Ball is obtained by completing new Masterwork Research, which will cost $7.99. In addition to the Master Ball, buyers will also get XP, Stardust, and encounters with Galarian variants like Mr. Mime and Farfetch'd. As always, players will have to decide if that price is worth it, but it is an option for anyone in need of another Master Ball.

The Shiny versions of the Galarian Legendary Birds are all pretty great, as they all follow a specific pattern: the Shiny versions have the same color patterns as their Kanto versions. So, each one still retains the neat redesign elements we saw in Sword and Shield, but with the original colors, including blue for Articuno, yellow for Zapdos, and orange for Moltres. For some people, that might kind of defeat the purpose of having the Galarian variants in the first place (especially when they're so rare to begin with). Still, it's a great variant, and Shiny collectors are definitely going to want to track them down.

Right after Shiny Zacian makes its debut in Pokemon Go (which is happening in just a few days), Shiny Zamazenta will start to appear. The Shiny version of Zamazenta also has a coloration that's fairly unique compared to the standard version. The Pokemon's normally red body has been swapped for a dark pink, while its blue hair has been exchanged for red. If you missed out on the giveaway in Pokemon Sword and Shield a few years ago, this might be your best opportunity to get a Shiny Zamazenta!

