Pokemon Go Will Add Two New Pokemon for Valentine's Day Event

Pokemon Go is adding two new Pokemon for Valentine's Day. Munna and Musharna will both be added to Pokemon Go next week as part of its new Valentine's Day event, which begins on February 14th. Players will need to use a Unova Stone to evolve Munna into Musharna, mimicking how Munna requires a Moon Stone to evolve in the main series game. This marks the second straight year that Pokemon Go has introduced new Pokemon through the Valentine's Day event, following the introduction of Audino and Alomomola back in 2020. The upcoming Valentine's Day event will also bring back a special Spinda variant which has a heart-shaped pattern.

Full details about the upcoming Valentine's Day event, which will also include the return of another old Community Day move, can be found below:

Valentine's Day Event - Dates and Times

The Valentine's Day event will run from February 14th at 1 PM local time to February 18th at 8 PM local time.

Valentine's Day Event - Featured Pokemon

In addition to Munna and Musharna, Pokemon Go will also increase the spawn of several Pokemon often associated with love. Nidoran (F), Nidoran (M), Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, and Munna will all appear more often in the wild. Additionally, Feebas will appear as a rare Pokemon spawn.

Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee will all hatch from 5 KM eggs obtained during the event.

Valentine's Day Event - Community Day Moveset

Any Kirlia evolved during the event will become either a Gardevoir or a Gallade that knows Synchronoise. This charged move was previously only available during a 2019 Community Day event.

Valentine's Day Event - Collection Challenge

This event's Collection Challenge will require players to obtain Nidoran (F), Nidoran (M), Espeon, Umbreon, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Latias, Latios, and Alomomola. Completing the challenge will reward players with five Silver Pinap Berries, a Lucky Egg, and an Egg Incubator.

Valentine's Day Event - Raid Pokemon

Latios and Latias will be the featured 5-Star Raid Pokemon during the event. Additionally, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gyarados, and Mega Ampharos will all appear in Mega Raids. Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Feebas, Munna, and Espurr will appear in 1-Star Raids, and Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Gallade, and Alomomola will appear in 3-Star Raids.

Valentine's Day Event - Other Bonuses

During the event, players will have an increased chance to become Lucky Friends with your friends, and traded Pokemon have an increased chance of becoming Lucky Pokemon. The trade range will be increased to 40 KM and players will have an increased chance of receiving Berries from Gifts.