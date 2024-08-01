Pokemon Go Reveals World Championships 2024 Tie-In Event

The Pokemon World Championships 2024 are set to begin later this month, and a special tie-in event has been announced for Pokemon Go. The World Championships this year are being held in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the mascot for the event is a snorkeling Pikachu. That Pikachu will be appearing in Pokemon Go as a new costumed variant. During the event, the World Championships 2024 Pikachu will be found through Field Research task encounters as well as one-star Raids. The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16th, and will run through Tuesday, August 20th at 8 p.m.

In addition to the snorkeling Pikachu, players can look forward to some new avatar items that match the World Championships theme. In the game’s shop, a Bucket Hat and Aloha Shirt will both be offered. There’s also a Ukulele Pose, which is pretty fitting since there’s an actual Ukulele that will be sold at the World Championships this year. Attendees at the event will also be able to get an exclusive blue avatar shirt featuring snorkeling Pikachu, while everyone else can get a white version of the shirt via a distribution code that will be given away during a stream on the first day of the World Championships.

Those avatar items will be available to most players, but there are also some exclusives. The 2024 Pokemon Go World Champion will receive an exclusive outfit, which has a snorkel mask, a Championship belt, and more. They’ll also receive an exclusive pose for their avatar hoisting a trophy!

Event Bonuses

Since the World Championships are all about battles, the rest of the in-game event will have a Go Battle League theme. Some Pokemon found during the event will have special Featured Attacks, including Lickitung (Charged Attack Body Slam) and Mienfoo (Charged Attack High Jump Kick). Certain Pokemon evolved during the event will also know a Featured Attack. These will include:

Altaria- Charged Attack Moon Blast

Charjabug- Charged Attack Volt Switch

Quagsire- Charged Attack Aqua Tail

Talonflame- Fast Attack Incinerate

Players can also look forward to PokeStop Showcases fitting the theme. Special Trades will be getting bumped up as well, allowing players to make up to five per day. Last but not least, paid Timed Research will be available in the shop for $5.00.

Do you plan on checking out this event in Pokemon Go? What do you think of this new Pikachu variant?