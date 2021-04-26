Pokemon Go Will Add Xerneas, Goodra, and More Pokemon in Next Event

Pokemon Go will be adding several Dragon-type and Fairy-type Pokemon in its first major May event. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced its Luminous Legends X event, which will kick off on May 4th. The event will feature the addition of eight new Pokemon from Pokemon X and Y, along with a brand new kind of lure. Notably, the event marks the debut of Xerneas, the Fairy-type Legendary Pokemon that serves as the mascot of Pokemon X, as a brand new 5-Star Raid boss. Other Pokemon making their debut during the event includes Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy and their respective evolutions. Nottably, Goomy's evolved form Sliggoo can only evolve into Goodra during rainy weather or while in the presence of a Rainy Lure Module, a brand new module also making its debut during the event.

The Luminous Legends X event will also feature a global challenge with players attempting to capture 500 million Fairy-type Pokemon. Players will get three special bonuses from May 11 to May 17 if the challenge is complete - a 3x Catch Bonus, the debut of Pancham, and the appearance of Shiny Galarian Ponyta.

Pokemon Go also confirmed that a Luminous Legends Y event will also take place in the game, featuring the debut of the Legendary Pokemon Yveltal. No other information about the Luminous Legends Y event was provided.

Full information about the Luminous Legends X event can be found below:

Luminous Legends X - Time and Date:

The Luminous Legends X event runs from May 4th at 10 AM to May 17th at 8 PM.

Luminous Legends X - New Pokemon

The Luminous Legends X event will feature the debut of three new lines of Pokemon. The Fairy-type Pokemon Spritzee and Swirlix will both be making their debut as wild Pokemon, and Goomy will make its debut as an extremely rare Pokemon.

Luminous Legends X - Pokemon in the Wild, Eggs, and Raids

The event will also feature increased spawns of Dragon-type and Fairy-type Pokemon. Confirmed Pokemon that will appear in the event include Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, and Cottonee in addition to the aforementioned new Pokemon.

Several regional variant Pokemon will also appear in raids, including Galarian Ponyta and Alolan Exeggutor.

Finally, several Pokemon will hatch from 7 KM eggs during the event, including Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee.

Luminous Legends X - Global Challenges and Field Research

As mentioned above, Pokemon Go players will unlock 3 bonuses if they collectively catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokemon during the first week of the event. Pancham will be added as a Raid Pokemon, Shiny Galarian Ponyta will be added to the game, and all players will get a 3x Catch XP bonus.

Players can also participate in Field Research tasks to earn Galarian Ponyta, Gibble, Spritzee, and Swirlix encounters, and can complete AR Mapping tasks to earn Galarian Ponyta encounters.

Luminous Legends X - Special Moves

Finally, the new event will feature two old Community Day-exclusive moves. Players can have their Dragonite learn Draco Meteor, while Salamence can learn Outrage during the event. Both moves can be obtained either by evolving Dragonair/Shelgon or by using a Charged TM.