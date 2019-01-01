Is ‘Pokemon Go’ Teasing a New Event in New Loading Screen?

Eagle-eyed Pokemon Go fans have spotted a clever reference in the game’s new loading screen, which some feel teases the game’s next event.

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go swapped out its loading screen artwork for a picture of Pokemon celebrating the new year with fireworks. The screen showed Pikachu, Eevee, Electivire, and Lucario along with Swinub, Spoink, and Grumpig. Electivire and Lucario were both in the game’s last loading screen and Pikachu and Eevee are the faces of the Pokemon: Let’s Go games, but the other three Pokemon were a bit of a surprise. That is, until you look at the Chinese Zodiac.

According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2019 is the Year of the Pig. Swinub, Spoink, and Grumpig are all pig Pokemon, so their inclusion in the New Year’s loading screen makes sense. However, some fans are wondering if the loading screen also doubles as a tease for an upcoming event, especially as the Chinese New Year isn’t until February 5th. After all, Swinub is one of the Pokemon that has a “Gen 4” evolution that’s still not available in the game. A Chinese New Year event would be the perfect time to roll out a few more “Gen 4” Pokemon and continue the celebration of a new year.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go is wrapping up their big holiday event on January 2nd. Right now, players get decreased incubator distances on their eggs. In addition, players will also continue to earn Legendary Pokemon encounters as Research Breakthrough rewards. In addition to the Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres and the Legendary Beasts Entei, Suicune, and Raikou, Pokemon Go is also adding Lugia and Ho-Oh as Research Breakthrough rewards beginning later today and running through the end of February.