Pokemon Go Players Can Unlock Shiny Zapdos During This Weekend’s Global Challenge

Pokemon Go players will unlock a special mini-event themed around Zapdos if they’re able to complete over 15 million research tasks this weekend.

Pokemon Go players around the world are traveling to Chicago for this weekend’s second annual Pokemon Go Fest event. As with June’s Safari Zone live event, players who can’t attend Pokemon Go Fest will still have a chance to get in on the festivities by participating in a Global Challenge involving Research Tasks.

If each of Pokemon Go‘s three Global Regions (the Americas, Europe/Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region) can complete 5 million Research tasks AND players at Pokemon Go Fest complete an additional 100,000 Research tasks, they’ll unlock a special Zapdos Day event on July 21st. Zapdos will appear at every gym for a three hour period, with a chance that the Legendary Pokemon will be shiny. Plus all Zapdos during the event will know the fast move Thundershock, which would make Zapdos about as powerful as the Legendary Pokemon Raikou, which is considered the strongest Electric-Type Pokemon in the game.

Players will also unlock certain candy-themed bonuses when they complete the Global Challenges. Players will unlock increased candy bonuses for catching and hatching Pokemon, along with decreased hatch distances and extra Rare Candies for completing raids by completing the Global Challenges. That will go into effect beginning on July 16th and will last through the weekend of July 21st. Those bonuses will mean that players can get a ton of candies to power up their new Zapdos.

The Zapdos Day event will only last for three hours, with hours that match a Community Day event. By adding the Shiny Zapdos and the new move, players should be out in force to catch this special Legendary Pokemon….provided that everyone completes their Global Challenge goals this weekend.

Stay tuned for more Pokemon Go news, as ComicBook.com will be attending Pokemon Go Fest this weekend and will have coverage of the event and any surprises that might be in store.