Pokemon Announces More Poke Ball Replicas, Heal Ball Available for Pre-Order

The Pokemon Company is continuing its collaboration with The Wand Company to produce more high-quality replica Poke Balls. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced plans to release four more replica Poke Balls in 2022, all of which will first be available on the online Pokemon Center retail site for one month before being released to other retailers. The first Poke Ball to be released this year will be the Heal Ball, followed by the Friend Ball, Quick Ball, and Cherish Ball. Pre-orders for the Heal Ball are available now here at SIdeshow Collectibles for $100.

Every Poke Ball is made of die-cast metal and comes in an illuminated display case, as well as display ring to put the ball on outside of the case. The replica Poke Balls contain touch- and proximity-sensing technology that causes the front button to illuminate in response to nearby motion. When someone presses the front button, the Poke Ball starts to light up as if it has caught a Poke Ball. Each case’s multicolored light display can be controlled via a touch-sensitive metal plaque on the front of the case and comes with a uniquely numbered hologram.

The Wand Company first launched its line of Poke Balls last year as part of the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise. In the first year, the company released a total of five replica Poke Balls – the Premier Ball, Dusk Ball, Ultra Ball, Great Ball, and the original Poké Ball, all of which tended to sell out quickly. The Pokemon Company will restock supplies on the original wave of Poke Balls later this year. You may also be able to find them via the links below.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that The Wand Company is releasing replicas of the new style of Poke Balls introduced in the newly released Pokemon Legends: Arceus. These Poke Balls represent the prototype Poke Balls, made of apricorns and a special kind of rock. As revealed in the game, the Poke Ball triggers a Pokemon’s innate ability to shrink to miniscule size. This ability not only explains why Pokemon can “run away” without being immediately followed, it also provides players with a key bit of information as to how Poke Balls actually work.