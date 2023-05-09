Pokemon Home Leak Reveals Giveaway for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Users

The long-awaited Pokemon Home update that adds Pokemon Scarlet and Violet connectivity will include some incentives for users. Earlier today, Centro Leaks provided an update about Pokemon Home, which should be receiving an update that adds connectivity to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. According to Centro (which likely received this information from a press release being translated into Spanish), the new update will come with a new Mystery Gift giveaway, with users able to get Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly for logging into the app after the update is released.

Centro also confirmed that Pokemon Home will allow players to transfer some Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet into some Gen 8 Pokemon games, specifically Pokemon Sword and Shield. Although players can't transfer Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet into Pokemon Sword and Shield, they will be able to transfer Pokemon originally caught in the Paldea region into older games provided that Pokemon also appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield. So, a Pikachu caught in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet could be transferred into Pokemon Sword and Shield via the Pokemon Home app. We'll note that the Pokemon Bank app, the predecessor to Pokemon Home, only allowed for a one-way transfer between Pokemon games of an older generation (like Pokemon X and Y) to Pokemon games of a newer generation, although it was long assumed that Pokemon Home would allow for greater cross-compatibility.

Pokemon Home will also allow for players to trade for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon via the expanded GTS trading system and also add various Pokemon to the National Pokedex, which is now only available in Pokemon Home.

Given the timing of Centro's leaks and their likely source for the leaks, Pokemon fans should expect an announcement to come soon.