Pokemon Home's 2.0 Update Has a Cool Easter Egg for Diamond and Pearl Players

Yesterday, Pokemon Home's long-awaited 2.0 update was finally released, giving players the ability to import Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as well as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The update also gives players the ability to move compatible Pokemon into those newer games. In fact, Serebii.net's Joe Merrick has discovered a very cool Easter egg for players that import Pokemon from the original Diamond and Pearl to the 2021 remake. When players do so, they can get a certificate from Junichi Masuda when they meet him at the Grand Lake Hotel in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. The certificate notes that the "Trainer has shown unwavering friendship and unbreakable bonds" with that Pokemon.

An image of the certificate can be found in the Tweet from Joe Merrick embedded below.

Put in my Empoleon from my original Diamond & Pearl coverage playthrough back in 2006 and have the certificate to commemorate it being in BDSP



Meant to get this yesterday but didn't get round to it pic.twitter.com/e1fWqaSSkL — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) May 19, 2022

Pokemon Home is a necessary tool for anyone that wants to have every Pokemon in one place, but one of the app's biggest appeals is the way it allows players to continue to use Pokemon they may have had for many years now. The certificate from Masuda doesn't really do anything, but it's a fun way for players to brag about how long they've been playing the series, and a way to celebrate their beloved Pokemon!

The original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl released in 2006 on Nintendo DS. Players can import Pokemon from those games to Pokemon Home through the Pokemon Bank app on 3DS. Pokemon Bank currently has a separate subscription cost ($4.99 per year), but the app will become free for all users starting next year. As time goes on, it takes a few more steps for players to bring over Pokemon from older games, but for long-time players, there's something really exciting about using the Pokemon they've had for so long. Many players have developed sentimental attachments to their Pokemon, and it's very cool that the series continues to celebrate these types of connections.

