Pokemon Home Now Supports Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

✖

Pokemon Home support has now been added to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus. As revealed last week, players that deposit Pokemon into Pokemon Home for the first time from these games will receive special gifts. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players will be rewarded with Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup with Hidden Abilities, while Legends: Arceus players will receive Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott with maximum Effort Levels. It's a neat little incentive for players to start bringing over their Pokemon! It should be noted that, while the update is live for some users, it does not seem to have rolled out to everyone, as of this writing.

Pokemon Home has become an invaluable tool for players looking to obtain every single Pokemon released across the various games. The app released on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices in 2020, offering both free and paid subscription plans. Only the paid version offers support for Pokemon Bank, allowing players to move Pokemon over from the DS and 3DS games. For casual players just looking to migrate a small handful of Pokemon between Nintendo Switch games, the free version is likely enough, but for those looking to truly catch them all and have them in one place, the paid version is a necessity.

Pokemon moved to and from Legends: Arceus and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will see those Pokemon appearing in a new type of Poke Ball called a "Strange Ball." Today's update will not only allow players to bring some of their newest Pokemon into Home, it will also allow the transfer of supported Pokemon into the game. For example, players that might have a Shiny Cyndaquil or Oshawott obtained in Pokemon Go will now be able to bring them into Pokemon Legends: Arceus and evolve them into their final Hisuian forms. Players should be aware, however, that Pokemon transferred between these versions will see their movesets changed to correspond with the new game.

The ability to use and transfer Pokemon that have been caught or obtained in previous games has long been a highlight of the series. For some players, there's a real connection to the Pokemon that they've obtained in past games. It's very nice to see The Pokemon Company continuing to support that option after all these years!

Are you happy to see Pokemon Home support finally added to Legends: Arceus and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Are you still trying to catch 'em all? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!