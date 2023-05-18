Pokemon Home Will Add Connectivity for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet This Month

The Pokemon Company has announced when it will be updating Pokemon Home to add connectivity to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The long-awaited update will come on May 24th and will allow players to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet into their Pokemon Home app and vice versa. Not only can players add Pokemon from past generations to the game (including a handful of Pokemon that aren't currently available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet), players will also be able to add newly discovered Pokemon from the Paldea region to their National Pokedex and make GTS trades using the app.

As a reward for Pokemon Home users, The Pokemon Company has also announced a giveaway in which players can receive the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly via the Mystery Gift function on Pokemon Home.

Starting 5/24, get special Pokémon when you link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!



You’ll be able to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.#PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/sL5v6mSqgT — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 18, 2023

Players have been waiting for the Pokemon Home update for months, which should let players add their already optimized Pokemon from past games into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and help players create their in-game Pokedexes using the more robust GTS function. Players will also be able to add a number of Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, even though those Pokemon aren't natively available in the game. Pokemon Home will also make those Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokemon compliant with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, giving those Pokemon entirely new movesets and abilities. Of course, players will also be able to transfer and store numerous Pokemon into Pokemon Home permanently, saving those Pokemon for later games or for trades.

Pokemon Home is available to download now on both Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. While the app is free to download and use, a subscription is required to use many of the app's features.