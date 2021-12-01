Pokemon Home Update Makes Much-Needed Change to Mobile App

Pokemon Home has fixed some of its mobile issues with the release of a new patch. Earlier this week, ILCA released a new patch for the mobile version of Pokemon Home, a cross-platform app that allows players to store their Pokemon in the “cloud” rather than in specific Pokemon games. The updates mostly focused on the Catch Calendar, a new feature to Pokemon Home that allows players to view when they caught Pokemon stored in the device. Additionally, a crucial bug that prevented players from logging in when their mobile app was set to certain languages was also fixed, as were several other minor issues.

Pokemon Home is an invaluable app to most Pokemon fans, as it provides them with a single location to store their entire Pokemon collection. The app is also the home to the Global Trade System (GTS), which allows players to post Pokemon for trading. Other features includes a National Pokedex, several trading methods, and access to a Mystery Gift feature that’s distinct from the Mystery Gifts found in other Pokemon games. The Pokemon Company also provides updates about competitive play through Pokemon Home and has promised other more new features over time.

These aren’t the only upcoming changes coming to Pokemon Home in the near future. The app will also receive an update to support Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Notably, app designer ILCA also developed Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, marking the first time that a main series Pokemon game was developed by a games studio besides Game Freak.

The full patch notes can be found below:

– Changed the method for switching how the Catch Calendar is displayed.

– The Catch Calendar can be viewed in a day-by-day or month-by-month format.

– Fixed an issue in which users could become unable to log in to the app if their mobile device was set to certain languages.

– Other issues have also been addressed in order to ensure a user-friendly experience.

Pokemon Home is available to download on both mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch.