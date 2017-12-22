You Can Get the Pokemon Pikachu Wireless Phone Charger if You Hurry

The Pokemon Pikachu induction charger was available briefly on December 16th before it sold out. Now it’s back, but we don’t expect it to last long. If you already know that you’re in the market for a Pikachu that can wirelessly charge your Samsung Note 5, S6 edge +, S7, S7 edge+, S8, S8+ or iPhone 8 and X, then you can order it right here while supplies last. The rest of you can read on to learn a little more about this marvel of modern technology.

That’s right folks – this Pikachu has a tail with a charger that can power up compatible Samsung and Apple phones with a Qi Thundershock. It even has three USB ports, so you can charge multiple devices at the same time. But that’s not all! Pikachu’s rosy cheeks actually glow when it’s in charging mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, there’s no telling how long the Pikachu charger will be in stock, so grab it here while you can. It’s an online only offering from GameStop, so you won’t get it by Christmas, but the wait will be worth it. We can’t think of a better way to charge up your shiny new gadgets.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.