Here Are the Pokemon Questions on Jeopardy This Week

Last night, Jeopardy had an entire category dedicated to Pokemon, and naturally the players avoided it until it was the only the category left, which often happens with video game categories. As a result, only four of the five possible questions were revealed, with time running out before the fifth question was read by Alex Trebek. That said, the category was enough to get many Pokemon fans to tune into the long-running TV game show, which teased the special category before the episode aired late last night.

As you can see later in the post, the questions were pretty easy. In fact, anyone with even slight knowledge of the series could probably have racked up the points. Of the four questions, three of them are worded in a such way that they are pretty easy to get even if you don’t know a single thing about Pokemon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, this isn’t the first time Pokemon has featured on the iconic game show. For example, back in 2017 the series reared its head part of a “Video Games” category.

Abby, Jay Leno, and Bird Jesus would be so proud of today’s categories. @Pokemon pic.twitter.com/MR1jJbY8sA — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 9, 2019

200 Points

Question: “Pikachu the most iconic Pokemon character has shown up as a 50 foot balloon in this annual US parade.”

Answer: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

400 Points

Question: “In the franchise’s 20th anniversary year in 2016, this in-the-real-world version was released — ‘gotta catch ’em all!”

Answer: Pokemon Go

600 Points

Question: “The process of a Pokemon turning into another is known as this, like plants and animals adapting and changing over long periods of time.”

Answer: Evolution

800 Points

Question: “Like a person who prepares horses for racing, it’s someone who captures Pokemon and readies and directs them in battle.”

Answer: Trainer

Unaired Clue

Question: “This anime character picked Pikachu as his Pokemon in the TV show’s first episode and they soon became best friends.”

Answer: Ash Ketchum

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on Pokemon, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the anime and video game series by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Were you able to answer every question?