Pokemon Legends: Arceus Announces New Update, Available Today

A new free update is coming to Pokemon Legends: Arceus later today. The Pokemon Company has announced a continuation of the Pokemon Legends: Arceus story with “Pokemon Legends: Arceus: Daybreak,” a free update that will be released to all players later today. The update will add a new storyline that features the player investigating Mass Outbreaks, including Mass Outbreaks of Alpha Pokemon and Pokemon appearing in different areas than where they usually appear. The game will also introduce wild versions of the Noble Pokemon, which previously could not be caught in the wild. The update will also include new team battle options that let you team up with NPCs in battles. It also appears that players can challenge Dialga and Palkia in their Origin Formes. A full trailer for the game can be seen below:

While it’s not the full DLC that many players were hoping, it does appear that Game Freak is planning to support the new Pokemon game with some post-launch content. This is something new for the Pokemon franchise, which has only released DLC for a Pokemon game one other time and has typically released “complete” games with minimal patches outside of fixing some bugs discovered after launch. Other details about the new update are currently unavailable, but we’ll have a full breakdown of what’s new in the game after the release is officially launched later today.

In other news, The Pokemon Company announced their next Pokemon game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The new games will be set in a brand new region and has been called an “open world” Pokemon game. Given that Pokemon Legends: Arceus also uses elements from open-world style games, it will be interesting to see how many elements from Pokemon Legends: Arceus will make it into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Expect to hear more news about those games soon.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now for the Nintendo Switch.