Pokemon Legends: Arceus Drops Some Lore in New Trailer

A new Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer has revealed some tantalizing new teases for the upcoming Pokemon game, along with a possible origin for the word “Sinnoh.” Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed a new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus that revealed several new characters and story points. In addition to formally introducing the Diamond Clan and Pearl Clan, two groups with opposing values that live in the Hisui region, we also see several characters refer to the “Almighty Sinnoh,” seemingly confirming that the word Sinnoh is a reference to Arceus, the Mythical Pokemon who allegedly created the Pokemon universe. You can check out the full trailer below:

https://twitter.com/Pokemon/status/1471117959305306123

The trailer also officially introduces the Diamond Clan and Pearl Clan, two groups that also live in the Hisui region. According to an official description provided by The Pokemon Company, “the people of the Diamond Clan often speak of the importance of cherishing the present and living in the moment with one’s allies. On the other hand, members of the Pearl Clan frequently advocate the importance of valuing the vast, spacious land shared with others.”

Both the Diamond Clan and Pearl Clan have new NPC leaders, each of whom have an Eevee evolution as a partner Pokemon. Adaman is the leader of Diamond Clan and has Leafeon as his partner Pokemon. Notably, Adaman “hates to see time go to waste,” reference his clan’s preference for wearing clothing that look similar to Dialga. Meanwhile, Irida serves as the leader of the Pearl Clan, with the partner Pokemon Glaceon. Irida believes it is important “to have the courage to face the vast Hisui region,” a reference to Palkia, which is related to the concept of space. Both leaders have an interesting stone around their neck, indicating a possible way of summoning their respective Legendary Pokemon or perhaps unlocking a new form.

Additionally, another faction was introduced in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer, the Ginkgo Guild, which seems to have ties to present-day games. Two of the merchants shown in the trailer – Adamar and Volo – seem to be ancestors of Volkner and Cynthia, two prominent NPCs in modern day Pokemon games set in the Sinnoh region.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022.