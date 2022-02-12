Pokemon Leaker Teases Something Big Amid Pokemon Legends: Arceus DLC Rumors

A well-known Pokemon leaker over on Twitter is teasing something big following the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch, and amidst speculation and rumors of there being DLC in the works for the Switch exclusive. The rumors and speculation are largely fueled by datamining leaks that indicate Game Freak has further plans for the biggest release of 2022 so far, and it looks like fans may get their first glimpse of these plans relatively soon. Whether the game will get as much DLC as Pokemon Sword and Shield, which was added to with two meaty expansions, remains to be seen, but when you combine the early signs with the game’s success, the door is left wide open for Game Freak and co. to add a lot more to the title.

To this end, a prominent Pokemon leaker is teasing that “something [is] coming in April.” What this is, we don’t know, but many Pokemon fans think it’s a DLC tease, though others have thrown around the rumored Detective Pikachu 2, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl DLC, and Gen-9 as possibilities. The most former is a possibility, but it’s not clear how the image below would be teasing that. Meanwhile, the middle option is probably the most likely possibility after Pokemon Legends: Arceus DLC. And then there are the Gen-9 shouts, which while hopeful, are definitely off the mark. Gen-9 is probably a 2023 game.

Below, you can check out the tease for yourself:

Oh boy, seems like this year's hype train is just getting started. Something coming in April. pic.twitter.com/qDpvzHh8Ef — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 25, 2022

“Pokemon Legends: Arceus is easily the strongest Pokemon game made in recent memory and should provide unforgettable memories that rival the first time a player first encountered a favorite Pokemon or conquered their first Pokemon Champion fight,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “It’s a must-buy Pokemon game destined to land on many ‘top games of the year’ lists and should bring countless new and lapsed fans to the franchise.

