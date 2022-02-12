Pokemon Legends: Arceus Theory Teases Future Legendary Pokemon

The real-life mythology that inspired Pokemon Legends: Arceus’s newest Legendary Pokemon may provide a major clue about a future Pokemon. One of the new Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is Enamorus, a Legendary Pokemon related to Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus. The four Pokemon are collectively known as the “Forces of Nature” and are supposedly responsible for the turning of the seasons. While the Pokemon are most recognizable in their humanoid-esque Incarnate Formes, each Pokemon also has a Therian Forme that more closely resembles an animal of some kind. These Therian Formes not only provide a hint as to their real-world origins, but also could provide a clue about a future Pokemon.

As most Pokemon fans know, the Forces of Nature are derived from the Four Symbols, mythological creatures from Chinese mythology. Tornadus is based on the Vermillion Bird, Thundurus is based on the Azure Dragon, Landorus is derived from the White Dragon, and Enamorus is inspired by the Black Tortoise. The Four Symbols not only represent one of the four seasons, but also a cardinal direction, a time of day, and one of the traditional elements (such as wood, fire, water, or metal).

The Four Symbols actually have a fifth mythological creature associated with them – the Yellow Dragon. The Yellow Dragon is an incarantion of the Yellow Emperor, an important Chinese symbol and deity. And some Pokemon fans are speculating that the Yellow Dragon could be used as the inspiration for a future Legendary Pokemon or even a “Master” Legendary Pokemon of some kind.

Many of the secondary Legendary Pokemon in the franchise have some sort of “Master” Pokemon associated with them. The Legendary Birds have Lugia as a Master, while Ho-Oh has dominion over the Legendary Beasts. And while the Pokemon franchise has moved away from this sort of grouping in recent years (Regigigas was the last “Master” Legendary Pokemon introduced), the recent games seem to show an openness to revisiting past groups of Legendary Pokemon. After all, Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced two new Legendary Golems while Enamorus made her debut in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Of course, this is all just idle speculation and theory-crafting, but it seems like a pretty cool idea on its surface. Not only would it build on existing mythology within the Pokemon franchise, it would also acknowledge the real-world mythology that parts of the Pokemon franchise is inspired from.

