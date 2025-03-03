Pokemon Legends: Z-A Seems to Be Ditching Abilities Again

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the upcoming follow-up to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, bringing back the familiar mechanics from the first title that deviate from the core of Pokemon games. However, there is a major difference this time in the real-time tactical battles in which Pokemon can move around on the battlefield. Mega Evolution also makes a return, causing more excitement and generating hype. The latest trailer shown on Pokemon Day 2025 revealed a lot about the game, and fans have spotted several unspoken features, such as the possible typing for Meganium. Fans believe they have spotted another aspect of Pokemon Legends; Z-A as well, one that shouldn’t be a surprise.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus shook up the gameplay of the series, adding and removing a bunch of features to make a new experience. These changes greatly affected how battles went in the game, and will likely be game-changing in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. One feature that stood out is that Pokemon no longer had abilities, and it seems Pokemon Legends: Z-A may be following this pattern.

The official website for Pokemon Legends: Z-A has a lot of details about the upcoming title, including information about the starter Pokemon, Totodile, Chickorita, and Tepig. However, notably absent from these Pokemon entries is any mention of their abilities. While this doesn’t seem like much, Pokemon Legends: Arceus did the same thing with its website. This has led fans to believe that Pokemon will not have abilities in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

This does not confirm abilities will be absent in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but this may be a feature of the Pokemon Legends series. Pokemon Legends: Arceus introduced a new battle system, utilizing Speed and Strong Attacks, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A is doing something similar with its new battle system.

Implementing a new battle system and trying to make hundreds of abilities work would be extremely difficult, as many would have to be changed completely. Removing abilities is the easier option, would make the new system feel more unique, and give Pokemon that are held back by lackluster abilities a better chance to be the star.

If abilities do return in Pokemon Legends: Z-A it would certainly make the real-time battle system more dynamic. Abilities in Pokemon can easily make a Pokemon with bad stats viable in battle, but can likewise make strong Pokemon unusable. Slaking is an excellent example of a Pokemon with strong stats ruined by a bad ability, so this is one Pokemon that would love to see abilities left behind.

Only time will tell if Pokemon Legends: Z-A does not have abilities like Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The Pokemon Company has released two trailers, giving fans an in-depth look at the game, the Pokemon available in it, and Lumiose City. There is still no release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but fans can expect the game in late 2025. There is also debate if Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be a Nintendo Switch 2 titles as well.