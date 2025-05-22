Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Ultra Beast Themed Booster Pack Gets Full Reveal and Release Date

A new themed booster pack will be released in Pokemon TCG Pocket very soon. As indicated by previous leaks, the new booster pack will be themed around the Ultra Beasts. The booster will be called Extradimensional Crisis, and it will be released on May 29th. So far, The Pokemon Company has revealed several new cards that will be added to the game, including designs based on Buzzwole, Kartana, Nihilego, and more. As of this writing, we don’t know how many new cards the booster pack will add, but we can probably expect a smaller amount compared to a full expansion.

In addition to the Ultra Beasts themselves, Extradimensional Crisis will include several other cards inspired by Pokemon Sun and Moon. In the trailer released this morning, new cards based on Rowlet, Tapu Koko, and Type: Null could also be seen. Lusamine is getting a full art card, which doesn’t come as too big of a surprise considering how closely she was connected to the Ultra Beasts in the video games. The full trailer for the new booster pack can be found below.

In addition to the new booster pack, Pokemon TCG Pocket players can look forward to several in-game events centered around the Ultra Beasts and other Alolan Pokemon. Starting on June 3rd, an Ultra Beast Drop event will take place, which will reward players with an Ultra Necrozma ex promo card. On June 11th, a Wonder Pick event will give players a chance at promo cards that include Poipole and Stufful. Finally, on June 22nd there will be a Mass Outbreak event that will give players a chance to snag Ultra Beast cards.

The Ultra Beasts played a pivotal role in Pokemon Sun and Moon, but were missing from the Celestial Guardians expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Giving them their own themed booster always made a lot of sense, and it will be interesting to see how newcomers feel about these unique Pokemon. The Ultra Beasts hail from different dimensions, which is why they all have pretty unique designs when compared to more “traditional” Pokemon; each one looks more alien-like. Despite their unique appearances, some of them have become fan favorites over the years, particularly Poipole, which was used prominently by Ash in the Sun and Moon anime.

The prospect of new cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket is always exciting, and it will be interesting to see how some of the new additions from Extradimensional Crisis shake up the meta. From the little bit shown in today’s trailer, players should find some interesting ways to reconfigure their decks to accommodate these new cards, and come up with some new strategies. On one hand, the steady influx of new cards can be somewhat frustrating, but it does help to keep things from getting stale in the game!

Are you excited about the arrival of Ultra Beasts in Pokemon TCG Pocket? How do you feel about the speed of these new releases in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!