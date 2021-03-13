Pokemon Legends: Arceus Picked Its Starter Pokemon for Very Specific Reasons

✖

Pokemon Legends: Arceus picked its three Starter Pokemon to tie into the game's historical setting. Last month, The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Legends: Arceus, its first open-world Pokemon game. The new game will be set in "Feudal Sinnoh," set somewhere between 400 and 800 years prior to the modern day Pokemon games. While the game will still feature many familiar Pokemon from the Sinnoh regions, it will use Starter Pokemon from other games instead of the traditional Sinnoh Starter Pokemon. Players will choose between Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as their first partner Pokemon instead of the traditional Sinnoh trio of Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup.

The Pokemon Legends Starter Pokemon were likely selected to honor the game's historical roots. All three of the chosen Starter Pokemon evolve into Pokemon that fit into the feudal themes of the game. Rowlet evolves into Decidueye, a Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon that is known for its archery skills. Oshawott evolves into Samurott, a Water/Steel-type Pokemon modelled after a samurai. While Cyndaquil's evolved form Typhlosion doesn't have any immediately obvious connections to feudal Japan, its Japanese name Bakphoon sounds similar to bakufu, which is the name of the military government that ruled Japan during the feudal period.

We still don't know much about Pokemon Legends: Arceus other than its general setting and its unique take on Pokemon battles. Instead of turn-based battles that take place in a separate system, players will instead battle in real time with no transitions between the overworld map and battles. Players will be tasked with exploring the Sinnoh region and compiling information for that region's first Pokedex. As the name of the game suggests, the Mythical Pokemon Arceus will somehow be involved and we could see some big additions to Pokemon mythology come out of the game.

No release date has been announced for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but the game is expected to come out in "early 2022."