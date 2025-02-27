Pokemon Legends: Z-A May Finally Give Players an Unreleased Pokemon

During today’s Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company finally offered some new information on Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The game is heavily inspired by Pokemon X and Y, and builds on many of the elements seen in that particular generation. One of those elements is the return of AZ, as well as his partner Floette. Anyone that has ever played Pokemon X or Y knows that this is a pretty big deal. AZ was a major character, and his Floette featured a unique form that has never been obtainable in any Pokemon game. From today’s trailer, it seems that could finally change.

In Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the player’s base of operations will be Hotel Z, a new location in Lumiose City. AZ is the owner of the hotel, which he runs alongside his partner, Eternal Flower Floette. This marks the first time that either character has been seen since the ending of Pokemon X and Y. While those games allowed players an opportunity to catch multiple versions of Floette, Eternal Flower Floette has remained unobtainable.

eternal flower floette can be found in hotel z

Though Eternal Flower Floette has never been obtainable, a sprite for it has existed in Pokemon Home, suggesting that The Pokemon Company has been planning some way to make it available to players Given the fact that Eternal Flower Floette is a singular unique Pokemon in the X and Y narrative, and not one that would be found in multiples, it’s possible AZ might pass his beloved Pokemon over to the player in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. We’ve seen that kind of thing in past games, so it wouldn’t be unprecedented.

In Pokemon X and Y, Flabebe and its evolved form Floette were introduced as Pokemon native to the Kalos region. The backstory of Pokemon X and Y reveals that a war broke out between regions 3,000 years ago, and Pokemon were basically used as weapons. AZ’s beloved Floette was taken from him as part of the war effort, and died in the fighting. Grief stricken, AZ created a device to bring the Pokemon back to life, using the life forces of other Pokemon. AZ’s Floette returned to life as Eternal Flower Floette, and the machine made its trainer an immortal as well (explaining how both are still alive). The machine was then turned into the Ultimate Weapon, and used to destroy both regions. Floette initially abandoned AZ over his actions, but the Pokemon and its trainer later reconciled.

It will be interesting to see how Pokemon Legends: Z-A picks up from these plot points, and what role AZ and Eternal Flower Floette play in the game. Floette normally can evolve into Florges, but it’s unclear if this one will be able to, should the player be able to obtain it. There’s a lot we don’t know about the game, but we should learn a lot more over the coming months.

Are you excited for the release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A? Do you think the game will finally let players obtain Eternal Flower Floette? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

