Pokemon Legends: Z-A Fans Surprised by Change to Violent Content

When Pokemon Legends: Z-A releases later this year via Nintendo Switch, and presumably via the Nintendo Switch 2 as well, it will come with a major and unexpected change. And this is a change not just a change from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but all other previous Pokemon games in the core series. This includes the very first core Pokemon games, Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green, to the latest core Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Whether Pokemon Emerald, Pokemon Sun and Moon, or any other Pokemon game within the core series they all have one thing in common: they are all rated E for everyone. Pokemon Legends: Z-A is not going to have this rating though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Pokemon Legends: Z-A won’t quite be the T for Teen rating of Palworld, which evolved the Pokemon formula with guns and weapons, Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be rated E10+ when it releases. Only three Pokemon games ever have had this rating: Pokemon Rumble, Pokemon Rumble Blast, and Pokemon Rumble World.

The three Pokemon games above had this rating for Mild Cartoon Violence. Pokemon Legends: Z-A has picked up the elevated rating for something slightly different though: Fantasy Violence. This is different than Pokemon Legends: Arceus and every other core Pokemon game before Pokemon Legends: Z-A, all of which have only had Mild Fantasy Violence.

It is unclear what content specifically has led to this difference in rating, but it has surprised many Pokemon fans who have always presumed that core Pokemon games would be E for Everyone forever. What will be interesting to see is if this will be the new standard going forward or if this will be a one-off exclusive to Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

As for the rating, it comes the way of the Entertainment Software Rating Board, aka the ESRB. This is the organization that is responsible for rating every game for release in North America.

If more details on this rating, and what is responsible for it, surface we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Pokemon Legends: Z-A coverage — including all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A news, all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A speculation — click here.