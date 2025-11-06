Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Trailer Unveils New Characters, Megas, & Story Details

The Pokemon Company ruffled plenty of feathers when they revealed the first DLC for Pokemon Legends: Z-A before the game even released. Fans weren’t too thrilled to see two new megas locked behind paid DLC before we even stepped into Lumiose City. But now that many players are wrapping up the main story in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, curiosity about the Mega Dimension DLC is ramping up. Naturally, that means Pokemon decided to drop some new details on us with a brand-new trailer for the upcoming DLC.

The initial reveal of Mega Dimension largely focused on Hoopa and the new Mega Raichu forms. That left many fans wondering just how much new story content we’d be getting with the Pokemon Legends: Z-A DLC. But with today’s new trailer, it’s clear that the story content dropping on December 10th is going to add a good bit more to our story in Lumiose City.

New Mega Dimension Trailer Confirms Story DLC Is Coming Sooner Than We Thought

When Mega Dimension was first revealed, the Nintendo eShop details suggested we’d be waiting until February for new story content. But in a brand new trailer, the Pokemon Company dropped new details about the upcoming story expansion along with a new, much sooner release date. The story content for Mega Dimension is now set to arrive on December 10th, and honestly? It looks bigger than I was expecting. Take a look at the new Mega Dimension DLC trailer to get a sense of what’s to come:

The trailer shows off a ton of new content, proving that this DLC is bigger than it initially appeared from that early reveal. We’ll be meeting not one but two new characters. Asha is a chef who’ll bring donuts to the game and is also a companion to the portal Pokemon, Hoopa. We’ll also recruit a new member of Team MZ in the form of Korrina, a trainer determined to help solve the mysteries of Hyperspace Lumiose.

Our next adventure will also bring us to a strange new alternate dimension form of Lumiose City, packed with new mysteries to solve. And that’s not all that’s new. Along with the previously teased new Mega Raichu forms, we’re getting at least 2 additional Mega Pokemon with this DLC. Today’s new trailer reveals Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur, so this DLC now offers at least 4 Megas on top of the 26 designs in the base game.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company and Nintendo

To jump into the new story content when it arrives on December 10th, you will need to have finished the main story in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. So if you haven’t rolled credits just yet but need to know what’s going on in Hyperspace, be sure to finish the game ahead of December to be ready to jump into the Mega Dimension.

The Mega Dimension DLC is available now for Switch and Switch 2 for $29.99. Players will unlock the Holo-X and Holo-Y apparel items immediately, with the story DLC content set to release on December 10th. Players who buy the DLC early will also be able to claim a special Luxurious Poke Ball set featuring 3 Fast Balls, 3 Lure Balls, 3 Level Balls, and 3 Heavy Balls.

Are you looking forward to Mega Dimension?