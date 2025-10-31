5 Pokemon Legends: Z-A Post-Game Activities To Keep You Busy Until Mega Dimensions

With Pokemon Legends: Z-A out in the wild, many gamers are starting to hit those end credits. Depending on how much time you spend catching Pokemon and completing side missions, the main story can take around 20-30 hours to complete. But as with many Pokemon games, there’s still plenty to do even after the credits roll. Unlike Legends: Arceus, we will be getting at least one story DLC add-on, but the new content from Mega Dimensions won’t release until February 2026. That means players are finding great ways to keep exploring Lumiose until then.

Once you complete the main story in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, you’ll get that final feeling from the ending credits. But as many longtime fans know, that doesn’t mean the game is truly over. After the credits finish, you’ll return to Hotel Z for a bit more post-game story. Even after you learn what becomes of Lumiose City after your big final battle, there’s still plenty to do in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Here are some of the best post-game activities to enjoy until we get more story with Mega Dimensions in February 2026.

5. Finish the Post-Credits Main Story Chapters

Although the end credits are technically the end of the main story, there are actually a few more Main Missions to complete afterwards. Along with the rest of Team MZ, you’ll help Lumiose City out in the aftermath of the big final battle.

In total, there are 4 main missions that you can play after finishing the main story in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. A few of these just wrap up the main story, but these missions are also the key to catching the Kalos Legendaries, Xerneas and Yveltal.

4. Get All Mega Stones

If you love a good completionist task, you can challenge yourself to unlock every Mega Stone in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. You’ll have a solid head start from the Rogue Mega Battles, but there are plenty more to collect. Save up Mega Shards to trade at Quasartico Inc. and hit up the shopping district to get the easy ones. Then, it’s time for some multiplyer battle action.

To earn the Mega Stones for the Kalos starters, you’ll need to enter the online PvP Ranked Battles. Starting with Season 2, the stones will be a bit easier to obtain. But you will still need to complete a few online Ranked Battles to truly finish your Mega Stone collection.

3. Complete Mable’s Research to Earn the Shiny Charm, Then Go Shiny Hunting

Like previous Pokemon games, Pokemon Legends: Z-A has a special Shiny Charm to boost your Shiny odds. Getting it requires hitting Research Level 50 with Mabel. That means completing a ton of her research requests to unlock every reward rank. But it’s worth it if you plan to hunt for Shiny Pokemon in Legends: Z-A.

Once you hit Research Level 50 and get the Shiny Charm, you’ll have better chances of finding Shinies in Lumiose City. Then, you can explore the Wild Zones in search of Shiny Pokemon with overall better results.

2. Collect Colorful Screws to Unlock All Canari Plushies

If you enjoy the platforming and parkour elements of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, why not challenge yourself to collect Colorful Screws? These are hidden all around the city on its scaffolds, and some can be tricky to find. Getting them lets you trade with Terragon’s staff for various Canari plushies.

And those plushies aren’t just cute Labubu knock-offs, either. Each Canari charm offers a benefit, so they’re pretty useful to have in your inventory. In total, there are 5 different Canari plush to collect, and you can level them up to increase their effectiveness. Plus, if you collect all the Colorful Screws and buy all the plush, you’ll get a special bonus decor item for your room in Hotel Z.

1. Complete All Side Missions

If you want to know what I’ll be up to in the Legends: Z-A post-game grind, it’s side missions all the way down. The game has over 100 side missions to complete, and you likely missed a ton of them in the race to finish the main story. Explore Lumiose City and talk to the people with exclamation points on the map to uncover fun little side stories.

In addition to rounding out the vibe of Lumiose City, some of these side missions have surprisingly great rewards. You’ll get your Kalos starters through side quests, for instance, and engage in some daytime battles, as well.

What will you be doing in the Pokemon Legends: Z-A post-game?