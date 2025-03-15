Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Reveals New Mega Evolution of Gen 1 Pokemon

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak has surfaced online and has revealed one of the new Mega Evolutions players can expect from the Nintendo Switch game. Making the leak more notable is the fact that the leaked Mega Evolution is for a Gen-1 Pokemon that debuted back in the original Pokemon games, Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green. The Pokemon question has already played a substantial role in the anime over the years, primarily as one of the core Pokemon of Team Rocket’s James.

The new leak comes the way of well known Pokemon leaker Centro Leaks, a fairly reliable source when it comes to not just Pokemon, but most things Nintendo. According to the leaker, Victrebeel is getting a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. We already knew the Pokemon was in the game, as they were spotted in last month’s new trailer, however there was no word or even tease of a Mega Evolution for the classic Gen-1 Pokemon.

For those — somehow — unfamiliar with the Pokemon, Victrebeel is the final evolution of Bellsprout. In between the two is Weepinbell, which is ultimately what evolves into Victrebeel. All three are grass and poison types. And as one of the first and easiest Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Green and Red, many players have had Bellsprouts in their parties, which consequently means many have experience with Victrebeel. This isn’t to say the Pokemon, in any form, is the most popular Pokemon, but certainly a common one many will remember.

Unfortunately, while Centro Leaks has leaked the existence of this Mega Evolution, they don’t have any media that reveals what it looks like or even any details that describe what it looks like. What is here though should be taken with a grain of salt, like any unofficial information.

At the moment of publishing, neither Game Freak nor The Pokemon Company nor Nintendo have commented on this new leak nor the speculation it has created.