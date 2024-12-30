Pokemon Legends: Z-A Rumor Reveals Crazy Mega Evolutions

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch rumor has surfaced online potentially revealing the crazy mega evolutions the game will have. The rumor surfaces alongside information on the release date and starters of Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The new information has yet to be validated, but it has also yet to be disproved, giving fans hope they will see 21 different mega evolutions introduced with the release of the new Pokemon game.

According to the rumor there are going to be mega evolutions for Pokemon from Gen 1, Gen 2, Gen 3, Gen 4, Gen 5, and Gen 6, but none of the games after this. This means Pokemon Red, Pokemon Blue, Pokemon Yellow, Pokemon Gold, Pokemon Silver, Pokemon Crystal, Pokemon Sapphire, Pokemon Ruby, Pokemon Emerald, Pokemon Diamond, Pokemon Pearl, Pokemon Platinum, Pokemon Black, Pokemon White, Pokemon Black 2, Pokemon White 2, Pokemon X, and Pokemon Y will all be included in the Pokemon Mega Evolutions. Consequently, this means Pokemon Sun, Pokemon Moon, Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon Scarlet, and Pokemon Violet are not included.

As for the Pokemon specifically, the following are named by the rumor: Chandelure of Pokemon Black/White, Chespin of Pokemon X/Y, Dragonite of Pokemon Red/Blue/Yellow, Excradrill of Pokemon Black/White, Fennekin of Pokemon X/Y, Froakie of Pokemon X/Y, Heliolisk of Pokemon X/Y, Kingdra of Pokemon Gold/Silver/Crystal, Luxray of Pokemon Diamond/Pearl/Platinum, Mienshao of Pokemon Black/White, Milotic of Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald, Raichu of Pokemon Red/Blue/Yellow, Skarmory of Pokemon Gold/Silver/Crystal, Sylveon of Pokemon X/Y, Togekiss of Pokemon Diamond/Pearl/Platinum, Tyrantrum of Pokemon X/Y, Vespiqueen of Pokemon Diamond/Pearl/Platinum, Xerneas of Pokemon X/Y, Yvetal of Pokemon X/Y, Zangoose of Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald, and Zygarde of Pokemon X/Y.

What these mega evolutions in Pokemon Legends: Z-A look like, the rumor does not divulge. There is no accompanying media or even text descriptions of the work. That said, remember to take this information with a grain of salt. As noted above, the rumor has yet to be confirmed or debunked, but the source — an anonymous leaker — is a bit dubious.

At the moment of publishing, the rumor has not drawn out Game Freak nor Nintendo for comment. The pair rarely comment on rumors, but if they buck expectation and do say something, the story will be updated accordingly.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A was announced back in February of this year and is currently slated to release on Nintendo Switch in 2025. It has also been rumored to release on Nintendo Switch 2, which itself is expected to release sometime in 2025.

