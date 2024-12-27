Pokemon Legends: Z-A Rumor Reveals Release Date and Starters

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumor has surfaced online with some major information about the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, which is also rumored to be in development for Nintendo Switch 2. This includes information on the Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date, information on Pokemon Legends: Z-A starters, and information on Pokemon Legends: Z-A mega evolutions.

According to the new rumor, the Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date is May 16, 2025. This date is a Friday, a common day for major games to release. To this end, the game’s predecessor, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, also released on a Friday. In other words, the date checks out.

What makes this potential release date all the more interesting is that the game is rumored to also be a Nintendo Switch 2 game, so if this date is real it could shed light on when the Nintendo Switch 2 will release. In fact, May 16, 2025 could even be the release date of the console. This is just speculation though. The rumor makes no mention of the Nintendo Switch 2.

What it does mention is that the following three Pokemon will be the Pokemon Legends: Z-A starters: Chespin, Froakie, and Fennekin. It also drops word of 21 mega evolutions for the following Pokemon: Dragonite, Raichu, Skarmory, Zangoose, Kingdra, Milotic, Togekiss, Luxray, Vespiqueen, Mienshao, Excradrill, Heliolisk, Tyrantrum, Chandelure, Sylveon + Chepsin, Fennekin, Froakie, Zygarde, Xerneas, and Yvetal.

How much of this will be revealed on February 27, which is when the game’s next trailer — a full gameplay trailer — will reportedly be released, the rumor doesn’t say. What is mentioned are pre-order bonuses, which are said to include 50 Pokeballs, 50 Potions, an exclusive outfit, and an expanded backpack.

This is extent of the rumor, or at least the extent of the salient details shared. The source is an anonymous user on 4chan, which means there is a high probability all of this intel is fake. However, there is a chance it isn’t either. Some of the biggest and most notorious leaks over the years have come from 4chan, including quite a few that screamed dubious and fake.

At the moment of publishing, neither Game Freak nor Nintendo have commented on this rumor and the speculation it has created. Typically, neither comment on rumors and speculation and we do not expect them to budge here. If either or both do though, we will update the story accordingly.

